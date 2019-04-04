“Amazon is joining the race to provide broadband internet access around the globe via thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, newly uncovered filings show,” Alan Boyle reports for GeekWire. “The effort, code-named Project Kuiper, follows up on last September’s mysterious reports that Amazon was planning a ‘big, audacious space project’ involving satellites and space-based systems. The Seattle-based company is likely to spend billions of dollars on the project, and could conceivably reap billions of dollars in revenue once the satellites go into commercial service.”

Boyle reports, “It’ll take years to bring the big, audacious project to fruition, however, and Amazon could face fierce competition from SpaceX, OneWeb and other high-profile players.”

“Project Kuiper’s first public step took the form of three sets of filings made with the International Telecommunications Union last month by the Federal Communications Commission on behalf of Washington, D.C.-based Kuiper Systems LLC,” Boyle reports. “The filings lay out a plan to put 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit — including 784 satellites at an altitude of 367 miles (590 kilometers); 1,296 satellites at a height of 379 miles (610 kilometers); and 1,156 satellites in 391-mile (630-kilometer) orbits”

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like, on paper at least, Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink will have some competition.