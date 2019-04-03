“US District Judge Liam O’Grady has ruled in favor of Apple and handed RXD Media a defeat in a 2012 trademark dispute over the name ‘iPad,'” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider.

“RXD Media had claimed in 2012 that it had prior use of the name in its ‘ipad.mobi’ platform, with it established two years before Apple launched its tablet computer,” Gallagher reports. “This ruling upholds one by Trademark Trial and Appeal Board which found in favor of Apple in 2018, which means that the case is now concluded.”

“During the process, Apple had made a counterclaim that RXD Media was infringing on Apple’s iPad trademark, and Judge O’Grady agreed,” Gallagher reports. “‘The evidence of infringement is overwhelming,’ he concluded.”

MacDailyNews Take: Justice is served, finally! SEE ALSO:

