“All four of the major carriers in the United States offer competitive ‘Unlimited’ plans, but they all vary in terms of what they actually offer to customers,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider.

“The mobile network business is extremely competitive, with all of the main wireless plans offering similar items, including ‘unlimited’ calls, texts, and data allowances,” Owen writes. “While this is mostly true, ‘unlimited’ really means LTE speeds for a certain amount before potentially being cut down to slower data rates, with the allowance varying between carriers and plans.”

“Carriers are also offering many extras to their plans that aren’t directly communications-based, such as subscriptions to video or music services. Savvy shoppers may feel they can get a bit of a deal by going for such plans, with the money from not paying for a subscription directly offsetting some of the overall cost of the plan,” Owen writes. “All four of the main carriers have similar unlimited plans at first glance, but as will be explained, there are quite a few differences to take into account when deciding where to spend your hard-earned money.”

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a lot to consider when comparing carriers, for sure. Before you sign anything, make sure they offer good coverage in the areas you’ll want to use it most (home, office, commute, etcetera)!