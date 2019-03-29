“While Amazon and Google dominate in the smart home market today, Apple could gain traction in the coming years, IDC said,” Seitz reports. “Apple sells the HomePod smart speaker with Siri voice assistant. It also has iOS software tools for controlling smart home devices using Apple gadgets like the iPhone and iPad.”
“Smart lighting products will be the fastest-growing segment of the smart home market over the next five years, IDC said. It predicted that shipments of connected lighting products will rise at a compound annual rate of 34% over the forecast period,” Seitz reports. “Home monitoring and security devices will be the second fastest-growing segment of the market, IDC said. It predicted a compound annual growth rate of 25.8% for the category. Other categories include smart speakers, thermostats and video entertainment products.”
MacDailyNews Take: Only purchase smart home devices that Apple HomeKit-compatible.
Apple maintains a list of HomeKit-compatible smart accessories here.
CNET also offers a HomeKit-compatible list of products here.
