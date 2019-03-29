“Sales of smart home devices will surge this year thanks to the hot categories of home monitoring and security and connected lighting, research firm IDC said Friday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “IDC predicts smart home device shipments will increase 26.9% year over year to 832.7 million units in 2019. It forecast shipments reaching nearly 1.6 billion devices in 2023 as consumers adopt multiple devices in their homes.”

“While Amazon and Google dominate in the smart home market today, Apple could gain traction in the coming years, IDC said,” Seitz reports. “Apple sells the HomePod smart speaker with Siri voice assistant. It also has iOS software tools for controlling smart home devices using Apple gadgets like the iPhone and iPad.”

“Smart lighting products will be the fastest-growing segment of the smart home market over the next five years, IDC said. It predicted that shipments of connected lighting products will rise at a compound annual rate of 34% over the forecast period,” Seitz reports. “Home monitoring and security devices will be the second fastest-growing segment of the market, IDC said. It predicted a compound annual growth rate of 25.8% for the category. Other categories include smart speakers, thermostats and video entertainment products.”

