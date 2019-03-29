“My favorite game controller for use on a Mac, iPad Pro and Apple TV is the $49.95 Nimbus Wireless Controller ,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“It also works with the iPhone, but I prefer a bigger display when gaming,” Sellers writes, so he uses it with his Mac.

“Now here’s the rub: few game developers build in MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod) controller support for the Mac, so the Nimbus controller won’t function with many Mac games because of this,” Sellers writes. “The most likely place to find an MFi controller compatible game is on the Mac App Store, but the only way to be sure is to contact the game developers directly.”

MacDailyNews Take: With apps that support MFi controllers, we love to use our SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth controllers.