“Apple just can’t shake that iPhone addiction,” Shara Tibken writes for CNET. “At a flashy event on Monday, the company time and time again stressed how great its services will work on its mobile devices. For its premium Apple News Plus subscription package, magazines have been designed to take advantage of the iPhone or iPad, adding animated covers and automatically downloading content for convenience.”

“The Apple Arcade game subscription service will give Apple device users unlimited access to more than 100 new and exclusive games,” Tibken writes. “And Apple’s new no-fee credit card, Apple Card, requires an iPhone to work.”

“Even Oprah made an appearance to promote why she’s working with Apple on Apple TV Plus,” Tibken writes. “Hint: It has a lot to do with the iPhone. ‘A billion devices, y’all!’ Oprah told the crowd.”

“On Monday, Apple didn’t say a word about any of its services coming to Android or Windows devices,” Tibken writes. “Closing itself off from Android and Windows devices shuts Apple off from a significant percentage of the phone, tablet and PC markets.”

