“I knew Apple had lost me when the lights came up from total darkness for what felt like the 10th time to reveal Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard,” Dieter Bohn reports for The Verge. “I knew the drill by the time they showed up: instead of actually showing something at an event called “It’s Show Time,” the actors would describe their TV show.”

“But because the TV show was about a post-apocalyptic world where everybody has gone blind, Momoa said, ‘Please close your eyes. Just for a moment. Just close them. I want you to experience something. Try to think about the world this way,'” Bohn reports. “Though nobody intended it, closing your eyes and imagining a future world was an apt metaphor for nearly all of Apple’s announcements.”

“Why didn’t Apple wait until it had more to release, or at least more to show? It made for a strange vibe at the end of the keynote. The closest thing I can find to a consensus on Apple’s event is that it was ‘weird,'” Bohn reports. “So I have an honest question: why hold the event this week, before everything was ready?”

Read more in the full article here.