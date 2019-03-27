“But because the TV show was about a post-apocalyptic world where everybody has gone blind, Momoa said, ‘Please close your eyes. Just for a moment. Just close them. I want you to experience something. Try to think about the world this way,'” Bohn reports. “Though nobody intended it, closing your eyes and imagining a future world was an apt metaphor for nearly all of Apple’s announcements.”
“Why didn’t Apple wait until it had more to release, or at least more to show? It made for a strange vibe at the end of the keynote. The closest thing I can find to a consensus on Apple’s event is that it was ‘weird,'” Bohn reports. “So I have an honest question: why hold the event this week, before everything was ready?”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple promised, now it has to deliver. You know, unlike AirPower.
We have one more question:
Why, in 2019, would Apple name new services (Apple News+, Apple TV+) in such a way that they cannot be hashtagged? Why do we feel we gave more thought to what to have for lunch today than Apple does to product naming? #AppleNews+ #AppleTV+ #AppleNewsPlus #AppleTVPlus
