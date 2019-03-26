At the event on Monday, March 25th, Apple:
• Introduced Apple Arcade – world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room
• Launched Apple News+ a $9.99/mo. magazine and news subscription service
• Introduced Apple Card, a totally new kind of credit card
• Unveiled Apple TV+ original video subscription service with a slew of Hollywood stars
SEE ALSO:
Apple unveils Apple TV+ original video subscription service – March 25, 2019
Introducing Apple Card, a new kind of credit card created by Apple – March 25, 2019
Apple launches Apple News+ – March 25, 2019
Apple introduces Apple Arcade – world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room – March 25, 2019