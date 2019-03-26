Apple has uploaded their complete ‘It’s Show Time’ special event keynote to YouTube.

At the event on Monday, March 25th, Apple:

• Introduced Apple Arcade – world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room

• Launched Apple News+ a $9.99/mo. magazine and news subscription service

• Introduced Apple Card, a totally new kind of credit card

• Unveiled Apple TV+ original video subscription service with a slew of Hollywood stars