Apple News+
• Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers
• Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you
• Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline
• Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French
• Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines
Safari
• Adds Dark Mode support for websites that support custom color schemes
• Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password AutoFill
Allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a website
Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded
Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default
iTunes
• Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab, making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more in Apple Music
AirPods
• Adds support for new AirPods (2nd generation)
More
• Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for US, UK and India
• Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages
• Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on Mac
• Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor
• Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand
• Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models introduced in 2018
• Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)
• Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to Mac mini (2018)
• Resolves Wi-Fi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave
• Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts
• Fixes an issue where AOL user passwords may be frequently requested in Mail
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
