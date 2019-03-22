“If Apple has ‘one more thing’ to add at the end of its event on Monday, it might just be something you’ll read or watch in the near future—not the hardware you’ll watch it on,” Lauren Goode writes for Wired. “The event, which was announced via a private online invitation with an old-school film countdown clock, is being hosted at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. It starts at 10 AM Pacific Time.”

“On Monday, Apple is widely expected to reveal a new news subscription service that has the bones of Texture but the glossy hair and shiny white teeth of an Apple app,” Goode writes. “But established newspapers are a mixed bag. The New York Times reports that The Wall Street Journal has signed on to be a part of Apple’s new news app… The Washington Post and The New York Times have not agreed to Apple’s terms… There are still plenty of other unanswered questions. The new service is rumored to cost $10 per month, but we don’t know if there will be other options or bundles offered.”

“Apple is taking on Netflix and Amazon. Sort of. Well, maybe not at this event,” Goode writes. “It’s widely expected that streaming video services will be front and center at Monday’s event; the question is whether Apple will highlight is own new original series, or show off some kind of service that aggregates content from other places. Perhaps both.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s nice that we don’t know everything there is to know ahead of the event (unlike iPhone events where pretty much everything about the devices leak months beforehand), so they’ll actual news come Monday! SEE ALSO:

