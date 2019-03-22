“Apple may make what it says is the ‘world’s most popular headphone’ — the AirPods — but lest anyone forget, it’s the owner of another headphone company, Beats, which will have its own true wireless competitor hitting the market shortly,” David Carnoy reports for CNET.

“A cord-free version of the Beats PowerBeats wireless sports earphones will be announced in April, according to a person close to the retail channel who has previously provided credible information to CNET,” Carnoy reports.

“We’ve seen this game plan before. After Apple released the AirPods in the fall of 2016, Beats also announced new headphones, including the BeatsX, which incorporated Apple’s latest headphone chip, the W1,” Carnoy reports. “Similarly, the new true wireless PowerBeats earphones are expected to use Apple’s new H1 chip and have the same always-on Siri voice-assistant as the new AirPods, as well as the other connectivity improvements that the H1 is supposed to deliver.”



