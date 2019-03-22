“Ahead of Apple’s services-focused event on Monday, Tim Cook is in China this week to meet with developers and visit the Apple Store on Wangfujing Street,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Cook reportedly visited education company Hongen Education, the Forbidden City, and more.”

“According to local reports and Tim Cook’s Weibo account, the Apple CEO arrived in Beijing on March 21st. He first visited online education company Hongen Education, where he learned how the company is implementing augmented reality into its children’s product,” Miller reports. “In addition to his AR-focused education visit, Cook also visited the Forbidden City in Beijing.”

.@Apple 's @tim_cook showed up at the flagship #applestore in Beijing Wangfujing last night for the #TodayatApple music event. Today, he has met education startup #iHuman and discussed AR with its founder before attending China Development Forum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/444UyA34tC — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) March 22, 2019

“Cook met with the Vice Premier of China, Sun Chunlan. According to reports, Cook and Sun touted China’s education achievements, and promised to continue working together on such initiatives,” Miller reports. “Cook has regularly met with Chinese politicians and served as a co-chair for the China Development Forum. The 2019 Development Forum is this weekend, and it’s likely Cook will be in attendance again this year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: These are a few busy weeks, even busier than usual, for Cook!