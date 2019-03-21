“The potential for Apple’s growth stems from its Services and other non-iPhone areas, the firm told investors on Thursday,” Owen reports. “‘We anticipate better than previously expected results from both Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories, as well as valuation upside created by falling churn and strong barriers to entry” for competitors, wrote analyst Laura Martin.”
Owen reports, “Needham suggests the video streaming project, which is thought will offer iOS device users access to original programming, will ‘drive higher lifetime value’ for 900 million users.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ahh, the ebbs and flows.
AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012