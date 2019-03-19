“Investigators asked for court permission to use Michael Cohen’s Face ID and fingerprints to access Apple devices belonging to the president’s former fixer and personal attorney, newly released warrant documents show.,” Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC. “Apple has historically resisted providing a backdoor to law enforcement, including in the investigation of the 2015 shooting massacre in San Bernardino, California, when the FBI asked the company to help it unlock an iPhone belonging to the shooter.”

“The request in Cohen’s case differs, however, in that it would not require Apple to step in for authorities to access the contents of his devices. Apple declined to comment on the warrant documents,” Feiner reports. “In a sworn affidavit supporting a warrant application, an FBI agent requested ‘that the Court authorize law enforcement to press the fingers (including thumbs) of Cohen to the Touch ID sensors of the Subject Devices, or hold the Subject Devices in front of Cohen’s face, for the purpose of attempting to unlock the Subject Devices via Touch ID or Face ID in order to search the contents as authorized by this warrant.'”

“In January, a federal judge rejected a warrant request in California that sought people at the scene of the search provide their fingerprints and faces to access their devices, AppleInsider reported,” Feiner reports. “The judge reportedly said the request ‘runs afoul of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.'”

