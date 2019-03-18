“Hot on the heels of Apple’s 2019 iPad Air and Mini announcements, a Geekbench ranking has appeared for one of the tablets — though it’s uncertain which,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Posted under the heading ‘iPad11,2,’ the benchmark identifies the iPad as having a 2.49-gigahertz processor, iOS 12.2, and 3 gigabytes of RAM,” Fingas reports. “That’s a gigabyte less than 2018 iPad Pros, but one more than that year’s 9.7-inch ‘budget’ iPad. The hardware could be either an Air or a Mini, since both have a 64-bit A12 processor, the same found in 2018 iPhones.”

“The unknown device’s single-core Geekbench score is 4,806, while multi-core performance sits at 11,607,” Fingas reports. ” iPad Pros are naturally faster, with one listing showing scores of 5,030 and 17,995. That’s within spitting distance of a 15-inch MacBook Pro.”



Read more in the full article here.