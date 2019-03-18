“It is meant to be one of the world’s most elegant streets: more than a kilometer of boutiques, restaurants, sidewalk cafes and fashion outlets vying for tourists’ attention,” Luke Baker reports for Reuters. “But on Monday, the Champs Elysees looked more like a construction site.”

“On their 18th Saturday of protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his policies, France’s Gilets Jaunes (‘yellow vest’) movement targeted the tree-lined avenue that runs from the Arc de Triomphe, smashing banks, ransacking restaurants, burning newspaper kiosks and looting luxury stores,” Baker reports. “From GAP to leather goods maker Longchamp, from Levis to high-end bakery Laduree, a hard core of violent protesters threw cobblestones through pane-glass windows, scrawled graffiti on walls, set fire to half a dozen newspaper stands and torched famed restaurant Le Fouquet’s in an orgy of destruction.”

“Whether the Disney store or Samsung, Tissot, Zara or Dior, few major retailers were left untouched by the rampage,” Baker reports. “Among those that did emerge unscathed, perhaps thanks to heavy boarding-up after previous bouts of vandalism, were Apple’s flagship store, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton… While there has been a protest every Saturday in Paris and other cities since November, not all of them have been as violent and destructive as Saturday’s, which has made it hard for businesses to predict how to prepare.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, nobody will be seriously injured or, God forbid, killed during future ‘yellow vest’ protests. SEE ALSO:

Looters rob Bordeaux Apple Store during ‘Yellow Vest’ protests in France – December 10, 2018