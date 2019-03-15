LG Electronics USA announced that the first of its 2019 LG OLED TVs with AI ThinQ, will debut in April with the arrival of the 65-inch E9 and C9 models at LG-authorized dealers nationwide. Additional models and screen sizes will follow in May and June with other LG OLED models announced later in the year.

The 2019 LG OLED TV lineup features screen sizes ranging from 55 to 77-inch class options consisting of the W9 series (models 77/65W9), E9 (models 65/55E9) and C9 (models 77/65/55C9).

Previewed at CES 2019, the new LG OLED TVs elevate picture and sound quality thanks to the company’s advanced Alpha (α)9 Gen 2 intelligent processor which uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology with an extensive database of visual information. This allows the processor to optimize images by recognizing source quality and implementing the best algorithm to display a stunningly real image. The processor also analyzes ambient room lighting conditions to achieve the optimal level of screen brightness.

The end result is a new generation of LG OLED TVs that set a new standard for TV performance delivering stellar picture quality, perfect black, vibrant images, accurate colors and wide viewing angles all in a sleek package with ultra-thin bezels and in more large-screen options this year than ever before.

LG OLED TVs this year will support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming of video and audio content and connectivity to Apple’s smart home products. New in 2019, LG OLED TVs add Amazon Alexa support to complement the Google Assistant which is already built-in, making LG the only TV brand to provide support for both leading voice assistant platforms without the need for additional hardware.* All 2019 LG OLED TVs include the LG Magic Remote which enables you to access both voice assistant platforms and control compatible smart home devices using just your voice.

LG’s flagship TVs feature Dolby Vision for an outstanding HDR experience and Dolby Atmos for realistic, dimensional audio. The α9 Gen 2 also adds artificial intelligence to audio. This feature enables the TV to provide a virtual 5.1 channel up-mix to the 2 channel source material, providing an expanded sound field.

“LG OLED is already widely recognized as the best TV technology in the market. In 2019 we’re building on that legacy of leadership by using cutting-edge processing technology based on Deep Learning,” said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA, in a statement. “This will elevate picture and sound quality even further, solidifying the reputation of LG OLED as the best picture available. The addition of Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 to our ThinQ platform combines with the built-in Google Assistant making them the easiest to use as well. It will certainly be an exciting year of amazing TV options from LG.”

C9 LG OLED TVs

77-inch class (76.8 inches diagonal)

OLED77C9PUB

$6,999 (available in May)

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

OLED65C9PUA

$3,499 (available in April)

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal):

OLED55C9PUA

$2,499 (available in April)

E9 LG OLED TVs (Glass TVs)

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

OLED65E9PUA

$4,299 (available in April)

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)

OLED55E9PUA

$3,299 (available in June)

W9 LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs (Wallpaper)

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)

OLED77W9PUA

$12,999 (available in June)

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)

OLED65W9PUA

$6,999 (available in June)

LG OLED 2019 models support HDMI 2.1 to offer a host of advanced features such as 4K high frame rate content (4K HFR), automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

For more information on LG OLED TVs, please visit lg.com.

Firmware updates for Apple will come later this year and Alexa capabilities mid-year.

Source: LG Electronics USA, Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: AirPlay 2 and HomeKit everywhere!