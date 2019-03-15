“Facebook and YouTube are working to remove ‘violent footage’ of the New Zealand mass shootings,” Saqib Shah reports for Engadget. “The gunman — who killed 49 people and injured 20 in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch — appeared to livestream his attack to Facebook using a head-mounted GoPro camera. ”

“Facebook has confirmed that local law enforcement ‘alerted it to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced.’ It said it had removed the unverified video along with the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts,” Shah reports. “‘We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware,’ said Mia Garlick, a Facebook spokesperson in New Zealand. In a tweet, YouTube said: ‘Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage.'”

Our hearts are broken over today’s terrible tragedy in New Zealand. Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage. — YouTube (@YouTube) March 15, 2019

“A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Saturday morning, police confirmed. Three other suspects, two men and one woman, have also been taken into custody, according to the police,” Shah reports. “The alleged gunman identified himself online as Brenton Tarrant ahead of the shooting on a now-removed Twitter account, according to The Guardian. His tweets included numerous photos of machine gun magazines and a link to an alleged manifesto for his actions, which was also shared on 8chan, a highly-controversial messageboard platform. New Zealand Police have not confirmed if Tarrant is the man charged with murder.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to the tragedy via Twitter: “Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. ‘I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.’ – MLK Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019