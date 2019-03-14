“Samsung’s obsession with trying to copy key Apple iPhone features is legendary,” Jack Purcher writes for Patently Apple.

“Their latest obsession of trying to copy Apple’s Face ID feature in their new Galaxy S10 smartphone is not only inferior,” Purcher reports, “it’s been proven to be absolutely useless by Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy.”

“In his video below you’ll see the simplicity of hacking the new Galaxy S10 using ‘Face Unlock,'” Purcher reports. “It’s so embarrassing… Apple’s Face ID team must be rolling on the floor laughing at Samsung’s engineering team.”

Read more in the full article here.

If it's not an iPhone, it's not an iPhone.

