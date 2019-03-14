A new Apple ad promotes iPhone’s privacy protections.

The description for “Privacy on iPhone — Private Side” on Apple’s YouTUbe channel states:

Your privacy matters. From encrypting your iMessage conversations, or not keeping a history of your routes in Maps, to limiting tracking across sites with Safari. iPhone is designed to protect your information.

MacDailyNews Take: More like this, please!

Apple should be running a massive ad campaign that clearly explains how they stand apart from virtually every other major Silicon Valley company when it comes to privacy and monetizing users. Every time there is a breach or an abuse at Facebook, Google, etc. Apple should be ready to pound their privacy message into the general public’s exceedingly thick collective skull. — MacDailyNews, April 10, 2018

The more people are educated about unchecked data collection and the more who value their privacy, the better Apple’s sales will be. Today, it’s literally Apple against the world. — MacDailyNews, July 14, 2017

People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015