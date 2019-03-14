“RTL Group, owner of My Brilliant Friend and American Gods producer Fremantle, has touted its ‘remarkable’ relationship with HBO and revealed that it is in talks to supply content to Apple as it sets a revenue target of $565M by 2021,” Peter White reports for Deadline.

“It is currently working on ‘at least’ 35 international scripted projects and has forecast that it will generate more than €500M in revenue in 2021, up from €300M last year,” White reports. “It has also established a video-on-demand working group between Fremantle and RTL Group’s major broadcasters to explore the joint development of high-end drama series.”

“CEO Bert Habets highlighted its relationship with HBO… ‘Drama content, co-development a growing digital revenue stream are at the heart of this priority. To put some flesh on the story, we’ll share that in drama, the current Fremantle/HBO relationship is quite remarkable with Fremantle now one of the largest independent suppliers to their platform with three deals already announced and more to come,'” White reports. “‘Discussions with new OTT plarforms such as Apple are also being held so the range of activities continues to expand,’ he added.”

