Corel has announced CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, an all-new, graphic design software suite built specifically for Apple’s macOS.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 delivers the heart and soul of CorelDRAW in a new experience built specifically for Mac.

• Complete, Professional Design Toolkit: Explore an expansive toolbox of versatile, intuitive, and integrated applications to express your unique style and impress your audience. Take advantage of CorelDRAW for vector graphic design, illustration, and page layout, Corel PHOTO-PAINT for photo editing, Corel® Font Manager to index and organize font libraries, AfterShot™ 3 HDR for RAW processing, the new CorelDRAW.app to access graphics tools virtually anywhere, and much more.

• Leading-Edge Technology: Discover a revolutionary new vector drawing experience that replicates the feel of pen and paper with LiveSketch – the industry’s first vector graphic design tool powered by a neural network. Watch as hand-drawn strokes are intelligently interpreted, adjusted, and combined with existing vector curves, making it simple to sketch and draw complex vector shapes on any pen-enabled device.

• Unique Experience for macOS: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac offers native Mac applications that reflect elements users love most about their favorite platform, including menus, windows and views, fields and labels, and buttons. Support for macOS Mojave Dark Mode and Touch Bar on MacBook Pro add to the suite’s unique look and feel.

• Easy to Learn & Use: Don’t fear the blank canvas – jump in and start creating! This powerful collection of applications is loaded with intuitive tools, learning materials, and sample projects to get started easily and create great designs sooner.

Included in the Mac suite, CorelDRAW.app enables you to be more productive and creative on the go. Rounding out the graphic design workflow, use the new web app to access CorelDRAW files stored in the cloud, add annotations and design elements, or start a new project from any device.

Choices for purchasing CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019:

• Perpetual license: One-time payment for a permanent license with no extra monthly or annual cost.

• Subscription license: Pay a low annual fee with the flexibility to cancel if your software needs change. Get access to the latest version as long as your subscription is active.

To learn more about everything included in the suite, visit www.coreldraw.com/mac/.

Source: Corel Corporation

MacDailyNews Take: As Architosh notes, Corel “had a macOS version nearly 20 years ago with the last version supporting Apple’s platform being version 11 released in 2001, but the application was never truly tailored to maximize the best of what macOS had to offer.” Now, “CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac is a ground-up re-write that makes the most use of Apple’s macOS platform including advanced support for Apple’s Touch Bar in its professional laptops.”