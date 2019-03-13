“Smartphone shipments to China in February fell to their lowest in six years, market data indicated, as consumers continued to put off handset purchases amid a slowing [Chinese] economy,” Josh Horwitz reports for Reuters.

“Shipments to the world’s biggest smartphone market totaled 14.5 million units, down 19.9 percent from a year ago, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government-affiliated research institute,” Horwitz reports. “That is the lowest since February 2013, when shipments to the China [market] totaled 20.7 million.”

“Overall consumer purchases typically slow during February as the Chinese spend much of the month with family celebrating the Lunar New Year. But shipments this year fell more than usual as a slowing economy, exacerbated by a Sino-U.S. trade war, hurt demand for gadgets across the board,” Horwitz reports. “Apple cited slowing iPhone sales in China when it took the rare step of cutting its sales forecast earlier this year.”