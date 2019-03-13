“Shipments to the world’s biggest smartphone market totaled 14.5 million units, down 19.9 percent from a year ago, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government-affiliated research institute,” Horwitz reports. “That is the lowest since February 2013, when shipments to the China [market] totaled 20.7 million.”
“Overall consumer purchases typically slow during February as the Chinese spend much of the month with family celebrating the Lunar New Year. But shipments this year fell more than usual as a slowing economy, exacerbated by a Sino-U.S. trade war, hurt demand for gadgets across the board,” Horwitz reports. “Apple cited slowing iPhone sales in China when it took the rare step of cutting its sales forecast earlier this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully the short term pain yields much gain and the U.S. and China can cement a trade deal that works better for both countries.
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
