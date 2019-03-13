“The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photograph of the armed man, who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire,” News.co.au reports. “It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man’s mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin.”
“It left a small laceration that didn’t require medical treatment,” News.co.au reports. “A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”
MacDailyNews Take: Pointedly, an Apple product saves yet another life!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Al” for the heads up.]