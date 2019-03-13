“Officers from Richmond Police District were called to a residential address in Nimbin, northern New South Wales on Wednesday, where a 43-year-old man said he had been the victim of a bow and arrow attack,” News.co.au reports. “At about 9am, the victim drove into his driveway on Nimbin Road and got out of his car. He said he noticed another man, who is known to him, standing outside his property allegedly armed with a bow and arrow.”

“The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photograph of the armed man, who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire,” News.co.au reports. “It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man’s mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin.”

“It left a small laceration that didn’t require medical treatment,” News.co.au reports. “A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”



