“Throwing a wrench into rumors, the previously accurate Twitter account CoinX today claimed that Apple plans to release not only a 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad, but also an entirely new 10.5-inch iPad without Pro branding,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The tablets will not be released simultaneously, according to the tweet,” Rossignol reports.

“CoinX has an accurate track record,” Rossignol reports, “having previously tweeted the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR names of the 2018 iPhones before anyone else, in addition to the 2018 iPad Pro being 5.9mm thick and a few minor details about other Apple products.”

Both iPad 7 (10.2”) and the “new” iPad (10.5”, non-Pro) are coming. But not at the same time. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 13, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: If true, Apple likely feels they need a product in-between the 9.7-inch iPad (starting at $329), which we assume will become the 10.2-inch 7th-gen. iPad, and the 11-inch iPad Pro (starting at $799). That position is currently occupied by the previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro (with antiquated Home button) that starts at $649, but really doesn’t live up to its “Pro” branding now that new iPad Pro models with TrueDepth Camera systems have debuted. So, it makes sense for Apple to replace that now-oddball product with a new 10.5-inch iPad (sans “Pro”) that fits between $329 and $799. Of course, at least one defining characteristic will be required to separate the 10.2-inch from the 10.5-inch model. That could be storage capacities, camera quality/features, etc. The halfway point between $329 and $799 is $564. We believe an all-new 10.5-inch iPad starting at $599 would sell very well!