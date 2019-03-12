“Scientists are growing increasingly concerned over the potential health risks of wireless technologies which, they say, national and international regulations ‘fail’ to limit,” Natalie Rahhal reports for The Daily Mail. “Apple’s wireless AirPods, for example, ‘communicate with one another using a magnetic induction field, a variable magnetic field [one] sends through your brain to communicate with the other,’ explains Dr. Joel Moskowitz. Dr. Moskowitz, a University of California, Berkeley community health professor who focuses on cell phone exposures, says there isn’t even research on what this could do to the brain yet, let alone regulations to limit the potential effects. ‘But I couldn’t imagine it’s all that great for you,’ he says.”

“A petition warning that microwave radiation from many popular wireless technologies may pose health risks has gathered 250 signatures,” Rahhal reports. “While the scientific jury is still out on the whether or not particular devices can cause cancer, animal studies on the kind of radiofrequency radiation that they emit – which is used in Bluetooth, cellular and wifi transmissions – has suggested a link to cancer.”



“Now, scientists calling for more oversight and warnings for all manner of radiowave-based technologies are particularly concerned over the intensity and proximity of Bluetooth radiation to the human ear canal and brain,” Rahhal reports. “‘Since Bluetooth tends to be low-intensity it could open the blood-brain barrier, which evolved to keep large molecules out of the brain,’ explains Dr. Moskowitz. The concern there is ‘probably more neurological disorders and diseases as opposed to cancer,’ he adds.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered by researchers before the safety question can be answered conclusively. The full text of the "International EMF Scientist Appeal" is here.

