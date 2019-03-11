“That’s less than half Apple’s stated battery life for a new pair —and none of this is surprising,” Gallagher writes. “A source inside Apple who is not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, told AppleInsider that ‘Batteries aren’t forever, and the smaller they are, the less eternal they are. The batteries in each AirPods bud is something like 1 percent of the volume of an iPhone [battery].'”
“If you have an ailing battery, you could go to an Apple Store now —but maybe you should wait just a little longer,” Gallagher writes. “It’s great that Apple has any kind of service program for this, but it is not the bargain it can be with replacement iPhone batteries.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s just not very cost-effective to pay for replacement vs. buying a new pair of AirPods. Plus, we expect (hope!) a new AirPods generation will be released soon, so we early adopters of AirPods are all in the same boat, waiting for AirPods 2!
