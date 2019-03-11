At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

“President Trump said he purposely condensed the name of Apple CEO Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’ as a time-saving measure during a White House meeting and blamed the ‘Fake News’ for making him look bad for it,” Mark Moore reports for The New York Post. “‘At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,’ Trump posted on his Twitter page. ‘The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!'”

“People immediately called out the slip of the tongue on Twitter, and Cook even poked fun at the president the next day by updating his Twitter profile by replacing his last name with the Apple logo,” Moore reports.

“But the White House’s official transcript of the president’s remarks at the meeting covered up the mistake, caught clearly on videotape, by using punctuation,” Moore reports. “‘I used to say, ‘Tim, you got to start doing it over here.’ And you really have. I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim — Apple,’ the president said, according to the White House’s [official transcript].”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This level of minutiae is beneath even our threshold. SEE ALSO:

President Trump calls Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ instead of Tim Cook – March 7, 2019