“There’s a new Mac Pro coming, hopefully as soon as this year. We could see a preview of it as soon as WWDC 2019 in June. But, a preview of… what exactly? That Apple has even been talking about it before any kind of official introduction is unprecedented, but hints aside, we still have no idea what it will be,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “We do, however, know what we want it to be.”

“The first option, and what many people say they want, is the simple, conservative, safe solution: Just go back to the damn cheese grater already. My Nehalem Mac Pro is probably the best traditional computer I’ve ever owned. It was — and is, since it’s still up and running — a marvel of accessible design. Almost every part could be opened up and swapped out, with not so much as a screwdriver required,” Ritchie writes. “Seriously, it’s one of the most ingenious things they’ve ever made and just updating that concept with modern computing bits would make so many pros so happy.”

There’s a “second option, which I’m guessing far fewer pros would think they want, and is also more complex, radical, and risky a solution,” Ritchie writes. “You get the base, the brain, that houses the CPU and just what it needs to be a functional CPU. And if the socket or even architecture changes over time, you can swap that module out for newer, better brains in the future… Same with GPUs… Same not just with external storage but with external IO modules for external storage that, let’s say when Thunderbolt 3 becomes Thunderbolt 4, you don’t have to wait for Apple to introduce a new machine, or to justify buying a new machine, you can just swap out the module.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: Of the two possibilities, which would you like? One big box that you add and swap GPUs, storage, etc. into or a bunch of boxes you can stack (or line up or hide or whatever) that you purchase and assemble into the Mac Pro that works best for you?