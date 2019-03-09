“Without even mentioning targeted hacks, malware will often spy on computer users, recording video or audio, sometimes in a way that can go entirely undetected,” Price writes. “Oversight is a piece of software for Mac that monitors your Mac’s mic and webcam and then lets you know through a pop up if and when the internal mic in your computer is activated or when an app accesses the webcam.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Softare is nice, but “hardwre” is foolproof. We use camJAMR camera covers on our iMacs and MacBook Airs. They’re removable/reusable. We’ve stuck and unstuck them hundreds of times. We just leave them on and peel them aside when we want to use our Macs’ cameras.
SEE ALSO:
How to prevent Mac apps from using your FaceTime camera and microphone without permission – August 16, 2018
Mac malware undetected for years allows webcam photos, key-logging, and more – July 25, 2017
Mysterious Mac malware ‘FruitFly’ has infected hundreds of victims for years – July 24, 2017
Newly discovered Mac/Linux malware ‘Fruitfly’ watches your every move – January 19, 2017
How to get an alert in macOS when an app accesses the webcam or microphone – October 7, 2016
Former NSA staffer demonstrates Mac malware that can tap into live webcam and mic feeds – October 6, 2016
Mark Zuckerberg covers his MacBook’s camera and microphone with tape – June 22, 2016
How to disable the iSight camera on your Mac – February 19, 2015
Orwellian: UK government, with aid from US NSA, intercepted webcam images from millions of users – February 27, 2014
Sextortion warning: It’s masking tape time for webcams – June 28, 2013
Research shows how Mac webcams can spy on their users without warning light – December 18, 2013
Ex-official: FBI can secretly activate an individual’s webcam without indicator light – December 9, 2013
Lower Merion report: MacBook webcams snapped 56,000 clandestine images of high schoolers – April 20, 2010