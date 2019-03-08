“Take the latest patent application spotted by Patently Apple for a new style of connector for the iPhone and iPad that’s waterproof and could replace the Lightning port,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Except it almost certainly won’t.”
“First off, as has been demonstrated with the current iPhone, the Lightning port is already waterproof,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Another reason is that Apple is already eyeing another port – the USB-C port. Not only can this be found on the new MacBooks, but it is also present on the new iPad Pro tablets.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, if Apple’s going to go through to upheaval of shifting iPhone to a new port, it’s likely to be USB-C.
For convenience sake alone, we’d like to have iPhone’s port match those on our our MacBooks and iPad Pros!
