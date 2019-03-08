“While there’s no doubt that patent filings are interesting because they give you a glimpse into some of the things that secretive companies such as Apple are working on, you have to temper any enthusiasm with a healthy dose of suspicion because big companies file a lot of patents, and most of the time they have little or no intention of bringing that feature to market,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“Take the latest patent application spotted by Patently Apple for a new style of connector for the iPhone and iPad that’s waterproof and could replace the Lightning port,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Except it almost certainly won’t.”

“First off, as has been demonstrated with the current iPhone, the Lightning port is already waterproof,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Another reason is that Apple is already eyeing another port – the USB-C port. Not only can this be found on the new MacBooks, but it is also present on the new iPad Pro tablets.”

