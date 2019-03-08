“Disney is rapidly preparing to launch its own streaming service, dubbed Disney+, later this year. While the debut date is still unknown, we now know that the service will include the entire Disney movie library shortly after the service launches,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica. “According to a report in Polygon, Disney CEO Bob Iger explained the strategy to investors at a meeting in St. Louis, Missouri, pointing at the retirement of Disney’s longstanding ‘vault.'”

The service… is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch, it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a ‘vault’ and brought out basically every few years will be on the service. And then, of course, we’re producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded. — Disney CEO Bob Iger

“Disney has dozens of movies in its vault and in its entire collection—classics like Dumbo, The Little Mermaid, and 101 Dalmatians, and new favorites like Frozen,” Palladino reports. “Locking those movies into the company’s own streaming service will make it that much more appealing to diehard Disney fans—and customers who have children.”

