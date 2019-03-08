The service… is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch, it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a ‘vault’ and brought out basically every few years will be on the service. And then, of course, we’re producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded. — Disney CEO Bob Iger
“Disney has dozens of movies in its vault and in its entire collection—classics like Dumbo, The Little Mermaid, and 101 Dalmatians, and new favorites like Frozen,” Palladino reports. “Locking those movies into the company’s own streaming service will make it that much more appealing to diehard Disney fans—and customers who have children.”
MacDailyNews Take: Disney will do well with Disney+, especially if it’s priced right.
