“AT&T on Thursday released an important update to DirecTV Now for the Apple TV, adding features such as single sign-on,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Single sign-on means subscribers only have to enter their credentials once to unlock similarly compatible third-party apps,” Fingas reports. “Previously those channel apps had to be unlocked one-by-one, particularly cumbersome when using the Siri Remote.”

“DirecTV Now has also been integrated with Apple’s native ‘TV’ app,” Fingas reports. “Siri voice commands can meanwhile be used to find titles in DirecTV’s on-demand library. Alternately they can be used to tune into live channels, for instance by saying ‘Siri, tune in to Univision.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, DirecTV Now app users!