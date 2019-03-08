“In this first version, the archive contains 150 shortcuts, but more will be posted over time. Each shortcut was created and tested by me and the MacStories team; all of them have been categorized, updated for the Shortcuts app, and marked up with inline comments to explain what they do,” Viticci writes. “Even better, they’re all free to download and you can modify them to suit your needs.”
“I was one of the original beta testers of Workflow – the app that Apple acquired and relaunched as Shortcuts in 2018,” Viticci writes. “I started covering Workflow all the way back in 2014 when it first launched on the App Store and, for the next four years, I created hundreds of workflows for MacStories readers.”
“When Apple announced that Shortcuts would keep compatibility with old workflows created for the Workflow app, I knew what I needed to do,” Viticci writes. “So after the new Shortcuts app launched in September, I began the slow process of re-downloading all my old workflows (starting from the very first review of the app) and updating them for Shortcuts with the ultimate goal of offering everything in a single archive.”
“It took me months to go through the archives and determine which workflows were still relevant and which ones didn’t make much sense for Shortcuts anymore. So while I was creating new shortcuts for the Shortcuts app, I was also updating old workflows (and sometimes recreating them from scratch) to take advantage of new techniques I’ve learned over the years and new features of the Shortcuts app,” Viticci writes. “The result is an initial collection of 150 shortcuts that span 20 categories.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Go get ’em!
Thanks to Federico for doing this for the Apple community!
