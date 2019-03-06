“You can take RAW photos with your iPhone, you just can’t do it with the default Camera app,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“Apple does allow third-party apps to access the hardware and software needed to take RAW photos, so you can use one of the many options to do it,” Rosenzweig writes. “RAW photos provide a lot more flexibility than HEIC or JPEG photos, but with a much larger file size.”

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Halide – RAW Manual Camera by Chroma Noir is an iOS-only app that’s an absolute steal for just $5.99. Get it for your iPhone if you’re the least bit serious about photography. SEE ALSO:

