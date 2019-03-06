“Apple’s AirPods are one of its most popular product lines in recent years and have resulted in crazy demand, memes, and dozens of knockoff products,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “In our latest YouTube video, we picked up a pair of $50 i10 TWS earphones that have been designed to look like AirPods to see how they measure up to the real thing.”

“The i10 TWS AirPods knockoffs are almost carbon copies of the AirPods and at first glance, it’s hard to tell them apart,” Clover reports. “There are some noticeable differences to distinguish the two, though, which will be obvious to AirPods owners.”

“Sound quality was about the same with both, and the same goes for voice quality when using the microphone for calls,” Clover reports. “There are missing AirPods features, though. There’s no autopause/autoplay function when removing one of the i10 TWS earbuds from your ear, and there’s no simple pairing due to the lack of a W1 chip.”

MacDailyNews Take: After using real AirPods daily for years now with their quick-pairing, long-range connectivity, and battery-savings, “No Apple W-series chip, no sale.” Having earphones that are simultaneously connected to our iPhones and Apple Watches that switches audio instantly between the two is an unmatched experience.