“Apple has released iOS 12.2 beta 4 to developers, it comes with a number of notable changes over the past three beta releases,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider.

“There is a great deal arriving in iOS 12.2 such as Apple News arriving in Canada, and a quartet of new Animoji characters,” O’Hara writes. “Monday’s beta update had a few notable changes, but mostly cleans up issues introduced in the past that have made headlines.”

“One of the first noticable changes is a refreshed icon for Apple News,” O’Hara writes. “It is now a stark white icon with a red ‘N’ emblazoned in the center.”



Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Which, if any, changes in iOS 12.2 beta 4 do you like or not like?