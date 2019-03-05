“The encryption war is quiet now, but the murky back-and-forth between Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., is far from over,” Patrick Howell O’Neill reports for Gizmodo.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the encryption issue is “getting worse and worse” for law enforcement around the United States at all levels. It’s a common refrain for government officials over the last half-decade, but it’s been a matter of sharp debate especially since the FBI overstated encryption device numbers last year,” O’Neill reports. “‘It can’t be a sustainable end state for there to be an entirely unfettered space that’s utterly beyond law enforcement for criminals to hide,’ Wray said. ‘We have to figure out a way to deal with this problem.'”

O’Neill reports, “‘I’m hearing increasingly that there are solutions’ for strong encryption that opens the targeted data to law enforcement, Wray said.”

