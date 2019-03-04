“It seems that Apple is paving the way to change the Mac’s processor architecture once again. But the last time the shift was focused exclusively to the desktops and laptops,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “This time around it will be far more wide-ranging, changing the entire face of Apple’s ecosystem.”
“The switch could kick off as early as 2020,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Combine this with the equally credible reports that Apple is also planning to bring to developers the tools they need to be able to develop a single app and offer it for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, then you begin to see just how wide-ranging this change could be. This is far, far bigger than the shift that Apple made from PowerPC to Intel.”
“The move would unify the Apple ecosystem in a way that no other ecosystem of hardware and software currently on offer could match,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “If you’re someone who is all-in on the Apple ecosystem, and refreshes their hardware every year or so — or at least as far as Macs are concerned, whenever new stuff comes out — then this isn’t that big of a deal… The people who, as far as I see, should proceed with caution are those who make their hardware last as long as possible… It’s you folks who like to get every last cent of value out of their hardware who need to tread carefully.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exciting times ahead! For those on long refresh cycles, proceed with caution. A wait-and-see approach will be of great benefit to you right now. We hope WWDC 2019 in June will offer up some useful information in this regard.
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]