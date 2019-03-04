“What effects can phone screen time have on students?” OneClass reports. “At first glance, it may seem harmless but when we decided to take a closer look, we found a strong correlation between too much phone time and lower grades.”

“We asked 875 undergraduate university/college students (1st year students aged 17-19) what their daily phone screen time was the last 7 days and their current grade to see if there could be any correlation between them.,” OneClass reports. “We found that 83% of respondents used their phone for at least 3 hours, while only 17% used it for less than 3 hours… Furthermore, the most uncommon screen time was 0-1 hours which only 1% of respondents selected.”

“The lowest overall grade for those who have 0-1 hours of screen time is a B- compared to a D- for those who have 8+ hours of screen time,” OneClass reports. “So, the answer to ‘does phone screen time affect grades?’ is yes, it’s one factor that can negatively affect grades but it isn’t the only one, nor is it a direct causation, but rather a correlation. Instead, the conclusion is that phone time significantly increases the possibility of getting a lower grade due to the increased variability that more phone time brings.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is something the visionary Steve Jobs seems to have known instinctively from the get go: In September 10, 2014, The New York Times‘ Nick Bilton recounted a conversation he had with Steve Jobs in late 2010: Bilton: So, your kids must love the iPad?

Jobs: They haven't used it. We limit how much technology our kids use at home. "Since then, I've met a number of technology chief executives and venture capitalists who say similar things: they strictly limit their children's screen time, often banning all gadgets on school nights, and allocating ascetic time limits on weekends," Bilton reported. "I was perplexed by this parenting style. After all, most parents seem to take the opposite approach, letting their children bathe in the glow of tablets, smartphones and computers, day and night." Bilton reported, "Yet these tech C.E.O.'s seem to know something that the rest of us don't."

