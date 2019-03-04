“The flagship Apple Inc. store coming to D.C.’s historic Carnegie Library is expected to open in late spring, according to the building’s owner,” Michael Neibauer reports for The Washington Business Journal.

“In responses to D.C. Council performance oversight questions, Events D.C. reports construction on the 19,000-square-foot store is slated to be complete in April,” Neibauer reports. “The store ‘is scheduled to open in late spring 2019 after completion and the required startup sequencing.'”



Neibauer reports, “In related news, the Carnegie Library-headquartered Historical Society of Washington, D.C., temporarily relocated to Newseum during Apple’s construction, ‘will be returning to fully renovated space in the building,'” Events D.C. said.”

