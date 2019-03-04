“Apple has swooped to take on West End office space from BuzzFeed to ensure it has enough room to expand before a major relocation to Battersea Power Station,” Joanna Bourke reports for The Evening Standard.
“In a move that would also give the tech giant some comfort if there are construction delays at Battersea, Apple is on the cusp of signing for 15,000 square feet in Soho,” Bourke reports. “That space could be used to accommodate over 100 extra employees.”
“Property sources said the iPhones maker will take space currently used by online news website BuzzFeed at 40 Argyll Street,” Bourke reports. “BuzzFeed is still based at the Soho building but is understood to no longer need all its space there. It emerged in January that the digital publisher was reducing the size of its UK editorial team.”
MacDailyNews Note: According to the report, Apple’s Battersea plans are still on track for occupancy to begin in late 2020.
