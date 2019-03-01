“Rumors of a spring launch for Apple’s next-generation AirPods have been coming in over recent weeks, and today a report is claiming we can expect an AirPods 2 announcement as soon as this month, although at this point we’re treating the source with a fair amount of skepticism,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.
“The rumor comes from Spanish blog Applesfera, which suggests Apple plans to replace its current generation AirPods with new models on March 29,” Hardwick reports. “The blog cites a source said to be familiar with Apple’s plans, and backs up the claim with reference to a screenshot supposedly taken from Apple’s stock management software that shows the original AirPods reaching their ‘end of life cycle’ on March 28.”
“It would be remiss not to mention the other rumor that appeared the same day. Noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) received separate info, also from an unverified source, suggesting Apple will launch a wireless AirPods Charging Case in the near future, but AirPods 2 won’t launch until the fall,” Hardwick reports. “Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in October that a new version of the AirPods would launch late in the fourth quarter of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019, and he later clarified that he expects new wireless AirPods in the first half of 2019.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully sooner than later (our Day One AirPods’ batteries aren’t lasting very long these days)!