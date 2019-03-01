“Apple today expanded its ‘There’s More to iPhone’ marketing campaign to France and the United Kingdom after launching it in Germany late last year,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“A new ‘Why iPhone’ page on Apple’s website in each country highlights reasons why an iPhone is ‘more than the device in your hand,’ ranging from Apple’s environmental responsibility to iOS 12 performance improvements to the privacy of features such as Face ID, Apple Maps, and, yes, FaceTime,” Rossignol reports.

“Apple today also shared three new ‘There’s More to iPhone’ videos on its YouTube channel in the United Kingdom,” Rossignol reports. “The marketing campaign is prominently featured on the iPhone page of Apple’s website in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. It has yet to launch in the United States or any other countries we checked.”

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent idea! Apple needs to continue to relentlessly point out how FaceBook and Google make their money: By vacuuming up your personal data and selling it to the highest bidder. – MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017 Apple should be running a massive ad campaign that clearly explains how they stand apart from virtually every other major Silicon Valley company when it come to privacy and monetizing users. Every time there is a breach or an abuse at Facebook, Google, etc. Apple should be ready to pound their privacy message into the general public’s exceedingly thick collective skull. — MacDailyNews, April 10, 2018