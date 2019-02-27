“Though Apple’s March-quarter iPhone shipments will likely be disappointing, there are signs that a recovery is underway, according to an analyst report issued on Wednesda,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“‘While March mix is still bad, the tone in the supply chain is staring to improve and price reductions in China may be starting to clear channel inventory,’ Timothy Arcuri from IBS said in a memo seen by AppleInsider,” Fingas reports. “Procurement estimates for the iPhone XR are claimed to be up quarter-over-quarter in June, something unusual for an iPhone at this stage in its product cycle.”

“UBS is boosting its June-quarter iPhone estimates from 32.5 million units to 34.5 million, though mostly on the basis that Apple is expected to sell more pre-2018 models,” Fingas reports. “For the March quarter, UBS is leaving its iPhone shipment predictions unchanged at 40 million, but arguing that 5 million more of those will be pre-2018 models, offsetting reductions of 2 million for the iPhone XR, 1.5 million for the iPhone XS, and another 2 million for the iPhone XS Max.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: More proof that some rather myopic analysts remain inordinately fixated on meaningless 90-day increments of iPhone unit sales.