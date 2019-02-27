“A group of limited liability companies under the Optis Wireless Technology, LLC umbrella filed suit against Apple on Monday in East Texas, accusing the company of infringing on a portfolio of seven patents related to LTE standards,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.
“Optis Wireless and the other plaintiffs named in the complaint appear to be non-practicing entities that aim to generate revenue through patent litigation,” Rossignol reports. “These type of companies are commonly referred to as patent trolls.”
“The complaint, seen by MacRumors, alleges that all LTE-enabled Apple products, including various iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models, infringe on the LTE patents,” Rossignol reports. “Last August, in the same court, a jury decided that Huawei willfully infringed many of the same LTE patents being asserted against Apple. The Chinese smartphone maker was ordered to pay $10.6 million in damages.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is why rocket dockets can’t have nice things.
