“Four and a half months after launch, the iOS 12 operating system is installed on 83 percent of devices released in the last four years, according to updated iOS 12 installation statistics shared on the App Store support page for developers,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“While 83 percent of devices from the last four years are running iOS 12, 80 percent of total active iOS devices have the update installed,” Clover reports. “12 percent of devices continue to use iOS 11, while five percent of devices from the last four years run an earlier version of iOS.”

“People have been adopting iOS 12 faster than iOS 11,” Clover reports. “In April 2018, iOS 11 was still only installed on 76 percent of devices, perhaps because of the myriad bugs that plagued the iOS 11 operating system over its lifetime.”

MacDailyNews Take: Seriously, these are numbers that make Google weep. This is yet another among myriad reasons why developers build their apps for iOS and then dumb them down for porting to fragmandroid.

