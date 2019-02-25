“KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves isn’t particularly upbeat about the streaming-video service that many expect Apple Inc. to unveil in the coming weeks,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch.

“‘While this will likely usher in an era of Apple originals, the overall effort appears likely to be sub-scale, years behind key competitors, and lacking in meaningful differentiation,’ he wrote,” Bary reports. “He said the company’s efforts in video ‘will likely remain uninspiring’ and doesn’t see an easy way for Apple to catch up with rivals that are more experienced in the space.”

