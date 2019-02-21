“The so-called ‘Apple Car’ may not be a car after all, but rather an electric van, according to German site Manager Magazin,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The report, loosely translated below, claims Apple’s industrial design group has designed prototypes of the van with black and silver finishes:”
After that, the Apple Car could come in the form of an electric van. Apple’s engineers have designed specimens with black and silver paint, designed in the typical industrial design of the iPhone group. Apple also researches on its own batteries, electric motors, special seats and interior components. — em>Manager Magazin
“Last year, The New York Times reported that Apple had signed a deal to use Volkswagen vans as self-driving shuttles to transport employees around its various campuses and office buildings in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Rossignol reports. “It’s possible the vans could be designed by Apple and manufactured by Volkswagen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Soccer moms, rejoice!
(Of course, this is likely but one facet of Apple’s plans for Project Titan.)
SEE ALSO:
Apple sharply increases testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads – February 13, 2019
Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ autonomous vehicle could be summoned, unlocked, and paid for via iPhone or Apple Watch – February 7, 2019
Apple hires designer Andrew Kim away from Tesla – December 17, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Car in 2023-2025 – October 17, 2018
Apple Car rumor roundup: Project Titan and what it means – September 1, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch revolutionary Apple Car within 5-7 years – August 15, 2018
Doug Field, former Tesla engineering chief, returns to Apple – August 10, 2018
Apple’s Project Titan is still a go, says analyst – June 28, 2018
Apple’s autonomous vehicle fleet grows to 62 vehicles in California – May 29, 2018
Apple’s autonomous vehicle project may be closer to fruition than it appears – May 25, 2018
Google buys 20,000 SUVs, Apple gets two dozen VW vans – May 24, 2018
Volkswagen looks to Apple for electric-car design guidance – February 16, 2018
Apple said to develop car operating system in Canada – October 25, 2016
Apple scales back ‘Project Titan,’ effort no longer includes building own car – October 17, 2016
Apple’s Bob Mansfield reboots Apple Car project, lays off several dozen employees – September 10, 2016
South Korea company’s never-before-revealed battery technology expected to be Apple Car’s ‘secret weapon’ – August 9, 2016
Apple Car: Everything we know about Apple’s mysterious ‘Project Titan’ – July 29, 2016
Apple Car: An operating system licensed to other auto-makers? – July 29, 2016
Apple hires founder of QNX with Apple Car project increasing focus on self-driving software – July 28, 2016
Apple taps Bob Mansfield to oversee Apple Car project – July 25, 2016