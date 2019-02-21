“The so-called ‘Apple Car’ may not be a car after all, but rather an electric van, according to German site Manager Magazin,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The report, loosely translated below, claims Apple’s industrial design group has designed prototypes of the van with black and silver finishes:”

After that, the Apple Car could come in the form of an electric van. Apple’s engineers have designed specimens with black and silver paint, designed in the typical industrial design of the iPhone group. Apple also researches on its own batteries, electric motors, special seats and interior components. — em>Manager Magazin

“Last year, The New York Times reported that Apple had signed a deal to use Volkswagen vans as self-driving shuttles to transport employees around its various campuses and office buildings in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Rossignol reports. “It’s possible the vans could be designed by Apple and manufactured by Volkswagen.”

