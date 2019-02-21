“Apple’s HomePod may not be in every Apple user’s home — but its Health app is on every iPhone and Apple Watch,” Lauren Barack writes for GearBrain. “Sure, you can delete the app. But standard to iOS Health are features many check on during their day, a go-to for how many steps they’ve walked, the hours they’ve slept and increasingly for vaccination records, or a latest electro cardiogram, also known as an ECG.”

“Increasing the data its consumers can retrieve through the Health app is a big focus for Apple. The latest deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is a prime example, a partnership that lets the country’s 9 million veterans gain access to their medical records through Apple’s Health app,” Barack writes. “The agreement with one of the biggest medical systems in the U.S. is hardly Apple’s first. That started in March 2018 when Apple announced new deals with 39 U.S. hospitals all on one day. Health Records, a feature inside the Health app, started carrying data from medical facilities including Johns Hopkins, Cedars-Sinai, Stanford Medicine and more.”

There is “more than $7 trillion spent in healthcare every year… That’s the size of the market that CB Insights estimates healthcare brings in, ‘already almost 10% of the global GDP,’ it stated in a 2019 research brief,” Barack writes. “Apple’s deal with the VA today, could be a possible deal with Medicare tomorrow. All told, the government provided coverage for 36.5 percent of the U.S. population in 2014 or about 115.4 million people, according to a 2016 report from the Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO. And that’s potentially a lot of new Apple Watches and iPhones.”

